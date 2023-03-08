BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Set to Split on Friday, March 24th

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.

BTCS Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BTCS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

