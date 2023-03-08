BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Set to Split on Friday, March 24th

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.
BTCS Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of BTCS opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About BTCS
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
