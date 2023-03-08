Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

