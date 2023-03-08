California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,350,006 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,282,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,350,006 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,876,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.