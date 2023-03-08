California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

