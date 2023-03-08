Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calyxt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.11. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

