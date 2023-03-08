Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Financial Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 45.94% 13.32% 7.13% Realty Income 26.00% 3.14% 1.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.40 $653.61 million $5.99 18.70 Realty Income $3.34 billion 12.62 $869.41 million $1.42 45.00

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Camden Property Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67 Realty Income 0 5 3 0 2.38

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $139.62, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Camden Property Trust pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 214.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Realty Income on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

