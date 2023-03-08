Capita (LON:CPI) PT Raised to GBX 50

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.58) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 42.30 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.71. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.54). The company has a market capitalization of £710.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

