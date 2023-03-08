Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2461421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

