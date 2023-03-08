Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2461421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics
In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.