CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $9.52. CareDx shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 332,302 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CareDx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

