Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 37,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 143,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $616,979. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 475,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
