Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 37,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 143,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $616,979. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 475,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.