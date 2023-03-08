Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.5 %

CBOE stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

