CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider June Aitken Buys 879 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider June Aitken purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,406.40 ($1,691.20).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

CCJI opened at GBX 159.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.12. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.50 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of £215.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,597.50.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.