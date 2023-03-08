CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 33177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

