CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.17. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 93,397 shares.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

