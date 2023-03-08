Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,066 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 975.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

