Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Insider Alison Hadden Buys 31,937 Shares of Stock

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Alison Hadden purchased 31,937 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($24,194.70).

Civitas Social Housing Price Performance

CSH stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £378.99 million, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 0.21. Civitas Social Housing PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.96 ($1.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

