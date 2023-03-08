CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 120 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($357.86).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($362.34).
- On Thursday, January 5th, David Fineberg bought 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £299 ($359.55).
CMC Markets Stock Down 0.4 %
CMCX stock opened at GBX 248 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.44. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £693.95 million, a PE ratio of 992.00 and a beta of 0.58.
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
