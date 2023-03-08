Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 570.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,770 shares of company stock valued at $771,676. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

