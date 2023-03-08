Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.53. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 102,804 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

