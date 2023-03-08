Comparing Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Modiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Modiv and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29

Dividends

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Modiv pays out -115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modiv and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $46.17 million 1.94 -$3.29 million ($1.00) -12.00 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.82 $109.33 million $0.46 18.93

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -7.37% -1.37% -0.73% DiamondRock Hospitality 10.92% 6.93% 3.41%

Summary

Modiv beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.