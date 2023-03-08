Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Position Reduced by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,984 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

