Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.09) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €39.62 ($42.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.29. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52 week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.