Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

