Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.66) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s current price.

Craneware Stock Down 2.0 %

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,500 ($18.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.81. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £533.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,818.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($17.38) per share, with a total value of £19,998.80 ($24,048.58). 21.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

