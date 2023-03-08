Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,773 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

