Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,192 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $4,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADT by 92.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,277 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 2,171.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 280,772 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.75.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ADT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

