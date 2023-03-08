Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FORM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

