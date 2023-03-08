Credit Suisse AG Has $1.54 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

