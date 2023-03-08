Credit Suisse AG Has $1.58 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Under Armour by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Under Armour by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,140,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 763,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Under Armour by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Under Armour by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 94,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

