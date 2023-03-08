Credit Suisse AG Has $1.61 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 55.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $10,803,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AZEK by 361.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,637 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.