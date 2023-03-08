Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

