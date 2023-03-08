Critical Comparison: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Invesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.05 billion 1.29 $920.70 million $1.49 11.52

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 1 7 2 0 2.10

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for East Resources Acquisition and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Invesco has a consensus price target of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18% Invesco 15.22% 8.58% 3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco beats East Resources Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Rating)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.