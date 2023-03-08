Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Insider Ian Thomas Mattioli Acquires 150,000 Shares

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £141,000 ($169,552.67).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. Custodian Property Income REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.08.

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

