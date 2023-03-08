Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

