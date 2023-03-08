DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

