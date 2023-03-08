Desjardins Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNC. Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

Shares of SNC opened at C$30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

