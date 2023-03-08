Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.60 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.60 ($14.47) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.86 ($11.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.21 and its 200-day moving average is €7.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

