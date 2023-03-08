DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DRH opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

