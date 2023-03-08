Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 118,327 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $56.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

