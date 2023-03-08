Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

