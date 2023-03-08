Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $749.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.