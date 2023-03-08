Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 54.6% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 212.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

