DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.46. DISH Network shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1,252,514 shares.

Specifically, Director James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

