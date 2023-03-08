DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.30. 534,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,845,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36, a PEG ratio of 950.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

