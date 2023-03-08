Dropbox (DBX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX):

2/17/2023 – Dropbox had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dropbox had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

