Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $62,383,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,701,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 430,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

