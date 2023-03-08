EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EME opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

