EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

