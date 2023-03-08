EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 29 ($0.35) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 32 ($0.38). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 19.76 ($0.24) on Monday. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £373.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.72.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 4,222,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £886,626.93 ($1,066,169.95). 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

