Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$704.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Company insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

